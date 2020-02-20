Martin Scorsese's letter to Bong Joon-ho

Share it:

As you know, the latest awards from the Hollywood Academy were especially memorable for Bong Joon-ho. The director of 'Parasites' won four awards that night, including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Director and Best Film. The South Korean filmmaker made history and won some legendary nominees, such as Martin Scorsese.

During a press conference already offered in Seoul, with the cast and crew of the film, Bong Joon-ho shared the words that the director of 'The Irishman' had written to him after the Oscars. This is what the Korean filmmaker said:

"I just read his letter a few hours ago and it has been an honor. He said I did a good job and I should rest, but only a little because he and everyone anxiously await my next movie."

After a tiring year promoting 'Parasites' worldwide, the director announced his plans to take a break, but as the director of 'Taxi driver' implored, he hopes it will not be for a long time.

When picking up the statuette as the best director, the director mentioned an appointment of Scorsese, a particular tribute that caused the entire audience to stand up to applaud the 77-year-old filmmaker. He also did his best to thank his fellow nominee in the category, Quentin Tarantino for supporting his work before the American public knew him. He also reminded the other two Oscar contenders, Sam Mendes Y Todd Phillips.

During the meeting with the press in his native country, Bong Joon-ho talked about how proud he is of the film apart from sweeping the Oscars. The film has broken box office records for South Korean cinema. He also shared his satisfaction with the fact that the film was not contained in his messages about the difference between social classes and that it was an overwhelming success yes or yes.

Since its success at the Oscars, box-office movie earnings have increased more than 200 percent. He has earned more than 197 million dollars worldwide and has the highest amount of ticket sales after becoming a winner, surpassing the title that had that brand, which was 'The king's speech' in 2010.

Now Bong Joon-ho is developing an HBO television series based on the story of 'Parasites', writing the script alongside Adam McKay.