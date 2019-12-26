Entertainment

Martin Scorsese's daughter wraps her father's gifts with Marvel superheroes

December 26, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Francesca Scorsese has decided to spend a little joke on her father, director Martin Scorsese, protagonist of a recent controversy after lashing out at the films of Marvel Not considering them real cinema.

The ultimate troll

Reddit users have shared one of Francesca's stories on Instagram where she showed the paper with which she was wrapping her father's gifts for this Christmas. You can get an idea of ​​the printing of said paper.

The director James Gunn, more than linked to the superhero cinema against which Scorsese was carrying, echoed the joke and tweeted "Now I feel less ashamed for the role of Shutter Island with which my niece wrapped my presents".

Scorsese's words did not suit personalities such as Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson or Bob Iger, so the director later clarified that he considers them a new art form and that he enjoys them more as amusement parks than movies.

READ:  Was Sara Salazar poisoning José José? That ensures the singer's intimate friend

Now we can't help wondering if someone will have wrapped Terry Gilliam's gifts with paper that has the faces of the people of Wakanda stamped on them.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.