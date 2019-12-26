Martin Scorsese's daughter wraps her father's gifts with Marvel superheroes

Share it:

Francesca Scorsese has decided to spend a little joke on her father, director Martin Scorsese, protagonist of a recent controversy after lashing out at the films of Marvel Not considering them real cinema.

Reddit users have shared one of Francesca's stories on Instagram where she showed the paper with which she was wrapping her father's gifts for this Christmas. You can get an idea of ​​the printing of said paper.

The director James Gunn, more than linked to the superhero cinema against which Scorsese was carrying, echoed the joke and tweeted "Now I feel less ashamed for the role of Shutter Island with which my niece wrapped my presents".

Makes me feel less embarrassed by that Shutter Island paper my nephew wrapped my gifts in. pic.twitter.com/zJQQaioh4v – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 25, 2019

Scorsese's words did not suit personalities such as Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson or Bob Iger, so the director later clarified that he considers them a new art form and that he enjoys them more as amusement parks than movies.

Now we can't help wondering if someone will have wrapped Terry Gilliam's gifts with paper that has the faces of the people of Wakanda stamped on them.