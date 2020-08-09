Martin Scorsese will start filming Killers of The Flower Moon in 2021: all the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the assignment of rights by Paramount, something seems to move for Killers of The Flower Moon, the ambitious film that will bring together Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio.

At first filming was scheduled for March 2020, but for reasons of force majeure everything had been postponed to a later date: a big problem for such a large project, and apparently the producers have decided to go with the lead and to organize everything in the best possible way before putting motion the production machine.

The new period designated for the start of filming is February 2021, almost a year away from the original plans. As reported by Indiewire it will be a shooting session that it will last 16 weeks and will take place predominantly in Oklahoma. However, production will start moving as early as November 2020.

The film will be based on the book of the same name by David Grann, centered on a series of assassinations of the Osage Native American population in the 1920s, shortly after the discovery of oil within their territory, the newborn FBI will arrive to investigate the incident.

The cast will appear both Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro, two sacred monsters linked to the great director, who had not worked together since 1996 (Marvin's Room). The cast and crew will also be able to count on the contribution of numerous Native American members: in fact, the production aims at maximum realism, and perhaps it was this attention to detail that caused the costs to rise, given that we are talking about a budget reached 200 million dollars.

A release date has not yet been revealed, but it is likely that the director's new effort will only see the light in late 2022. Apparently it will be Scorsese's first western.