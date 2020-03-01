Entertainment

Martin Scorsese used a shot with an iPhone on The Wolf of Wall Street

March 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although some years have passed since its premiere, The wolf of Wall Street is considered one of the great works of Martin Scrosese and Leonardo Dicaprio. Its spectacular assembly and cast of actors made, despite having been involved in various controversies, this film continues to give us what to talk about today.

According to the ScreenRant website, Scorsese has revealed during a colloquium that one of the plans of The Wolf of Wall Street was shot with a iPhone. This one corresponded to the scene in which we saw Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) and to Donnie Azoff (Johan Hill) on a plane en route to Switzerland. When the "buckle up belts" sasapland on the movie is lit, it was the effects supervisor, Robert Legato, who shot this shot with his phone while traveling on a flight as a tourist. When Legato showed it to the director by way of example, Scorsese replied, "Excellent, let's just use this one."

The tape has been intruded in some corruption cases, however ironic it may seem. The company that helped its creation funded the project fraudulently. This complaint was made by Jordan Belfort himself, a man on whom the story of this film is based. He denounced those responsible for the tape when he discovered what he had been doing Red Granite Pictures with the funds destined for production.

If you want to know more details about the shocking story of one of the biggest scammers of Wall Street taken to the big screen, do not hesitate to consult our review of The Wolf of Wall Street. On the turbulent case of corruption that still surrounds the production of the film, we still know nothing new about it, but the case is expected to reach some resolution.

