Martin Scorsese, new agreement with Apple: he will direct films and TV series for the company

August 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
After Apple joined forces with Paramount to finance the hugely expensive Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the cupertino company and the director have now formed a partnership. important collaboration agreement.

According to Deadline, Scorsese has signed a multi-year contract for produce and direct movies and TV series exclusively for Apple TV + through its Sikelia Productions, a company founded in 2003 thanks to which it has already developed The Irishman, Silence, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo Cabret, Shutter Island, The Departed is The Aviator, as well as the HBO series Boardwalk Empire is Vynil.

Apple, we recall, in recent months has signed agreements with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davissom's Appian Way, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scot's Scott Free Productions, Imagine Documentaries and the virtuous distribution house A24. Not surprisingly, the company's strong interest in the Oscars was confirmed last year.

With a budget of $ 180-200 million, the footage of Killers of the Flower Moon should begin in February 2021: once the works are finished, the film will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures before landing on Apple's streaming service. Here you can find all the details about Killers of the Flower Moon.

For more news, we refer you to the series coming to Apple TV + in August 2020.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

