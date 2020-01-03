Entertainment

Martin Scorsese hasn't seen Joker yet or wants to see her

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Given Martin Scorsese's statements about superhero movies, he shouldn't be surprised that the director hasn't seen the movie of Joker (from Todd Phillips). However, that statement becomes more important when the filmmaker has been directly involved with the project. In fact, Scorsese even comes out in the credits of the film.

In any case, it is true that later it was learned that his involvement in the film – at least according to Warner Bros. – had to do only and exclusively with the fact that he yielded filming material in New York City.

In any case, Scorsese has assured in an interview for The New York Times that not only has he not seen the film, but also has no intention of doing so in the future. This is what he said about it: "I saw fragments of the movie. I know her. Then it's like, why do I need to watch her?".

READ:  The Sinner Season 3 Christ Messina to Join the Cast

We may never really know to what extent Scorsese was involved in the artistic part of the film, because in his day the similarity of style between Joker and some of his films (such as Taxi Driver) was widely commented. However, it is clear that the director continues to defend that he does not watch superhero movies because he does not consider them cinema.

And that Todd Phillips himself already commented that he understands Scorsese's position precisely because Joker is not a superhero movie to use. Statements that do not seem to have aroused the interest of the filmmaker in the film, in any case.

Sources: Comicbook / The New York Times

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.