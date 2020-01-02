Martin Scorsese has not seen the Joker movie and does not want to see it

Share it:

Given Martin Scorsese's statements about superhero movies, he shouldn't be surprised that the director hasn't seen the movie of Joker (from Todd Phillips). However, that statement becomes more important when the filmmaker has been directly involved with the project. In fact, Scorsese even comes out in the credits of the film.

In any case, it is true that later it was learned that his involvement in the film – at least according to Warner Bros. – had to do only and exclusively with the fact that he yielded filming material in New York City.

In any case, Scorsese has assured in an interview for The New York Times that not only has he not seen the film, but also has no intention of doing so in the future. This is what he said about it: "I saw fragments of the movie. I know her. Then it's like, why do I need to watch her?".

We may never really know to what extent Scorsese was involved in the artistic part of the film, because in his day the similarity of style between Joker and some of his films (such as Taxi Driver) was widely commented. However, it is clear that the director continues to defend that he does not watch superhero movies because he does not consider them cinema.

And that Todd Phillips himself already commented that he understands Scorsese's position precisely because Joker is not a superhero movie to use. Statements that do not seem to have aroused the interest of the filmmaker in the film, in any case.

