         Martin Scorsese gives new details about 'Killers of the Flower Moon': he will be the first western of his career

Despite the tribute that Bong Joon-ho dedicated to him, the last ceremony of the Oscars must have been a dish of good taste for Martin Scorsese if we consider that 'The Irishman' went empty despite opting for ten statuettes. But at this point in the movie, I don't think the teacher is too affected by these stories, and what better way to prove it than by fully turning in his new project: 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

About a year ago we already told you that the good Marty would meet again with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to adapt David Grann's novel ‘The murderers of the moon: Oil, money, homicide and the creation of the FBI’. Today, through an interview with the Premiere media, the filmmaker has given new and juicy details about the project, starting with its genre.

"We think it's a Western. It happened in Oklahoma between 1921 and 1922. Of course there are cowboys, but they have cars and horses too. The movie is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given a horrible territory they worshiped. because they told themselves that whites would never be interested in it. Then they discovered oil and, for about ten years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the Yukons and Colorado's mining regions, the vultures disembark, the white man, the Europeans arrive, and everything is lost.The low funds had such control over everything that they were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian. "

If there is something that enriches a good story, it is an underlying theme what to try, and Scorsese seems to be very clear about what he will talk about in his new feature film.

"It is very interesting to think about the kind of mentality that leads us to this. The history of civilization goes back to Mesopotamia. The Hattis were invaded by another people, disappeared, and then said to be assimilated or, rather, absorbed. It is fascinating to see this mentality, which was reproduced in other cultures, through two world wars and which is, therefore, timeless. This is the film we are going to try to make. "

I don't know about you, but reading Scorsese has made my teeth especially long. Unfortunately, there is still a long season until we can enjoy 'Killers of the Flower Moon', whose production, by Paramount Pictures, is expected to begin this spring in the face of a premiere throughout 2021. At the moment I leave you with the synopsis of the film.