Martin Scorsese blames superheroes that the Irish could be his last film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They say that after the storm comes calm. We have the problem if the storm does not stop. And it's a bit what is happening regarding the controversy between Martin Scorsese and film superhero. They are incompatible? That's what you must be thinking the respected director, who has confirmed in his last interview The Irish It could be his last film. And if that is so, he believes that the blame would be superheroes.

This is what says the filmmaker in his words to the media The Guardian: "I don't know how many more I can do, maybe this is all. The last one. Theaters have been expropriated by the superhero movies. You know, people flying and hitting and crashing, which is fine if you want to see it. It's just that there is simply room for another kind of movie. ".

Regardless of the controversy, Scorsese has used the controversy to illustrate what tries to explain to his idea: "We're in a situation where cinemas only show the latest superhero movies. You have 12 screens, and 11 are the superhero movies. You like superhero movies, well, but do you need 11 screens?".

He has even gone a step further, forgetting superheroes and commenting as commercial films have been eating the ground of the more modest: "There are films that are modest and genuine and find a large audience. The fact that a film is commercial does not mean that it cannot be art. What has consumed cinemas is a product. A product must be consumed and discarded.".

However, Scorsese has also had time to talk about what that has meant to launch his first film for Netflix. This is what you said: "We were blessed with financial support and creative Netflix. And that allowed us to experiment in narrative, visual and duration.".

What do you think of the words of Martin Scorsese? By the way, if you are not among the millions of people who saw the premiere on Netflix, remember that the film is available on the streaming platform.

Source: The Guardian