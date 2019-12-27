Martín Presa: "The lightning penalty seems an atrocity"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Raúl Martín Presa, president of Vallecano RayHe showed Friday his "resounding disagreement with the resolution" of Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to play the second part of the game against Albacete behind closed doors and with the 18,000 euros of fine imposed on the club.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided on Friday that the second part of the match between Rayo Vallecano and the Albacete, suspended by the songs of 'fucking nazi' that a sector of the public directed to the Ukrainian player of the Manchego team Roman Zozulya last day 15, be played behind closed doors.

In addition, the Committee also agreed to impose a penalty of 18,000 euros on Rayo Vallecano and the partial closure of its stadium during two games, which will affect the sector and tier where the events occurred, for serious infractions provided for in the RFEF Disciplinary Code ( articles 69.1 bycy 73.2.3º).

"I want to show my resounding disagreement with the resolution because we consider it completely unfair. This penalty to Lightning transcends the jurisprudence and the Spanish legal system because the club is a victim, not a culprit, "said Martín Presa, at a press conference.

"The requirement of guilty of a legal person is indispensable for a sanction. Each responds to their own acts, without establishing any responsibility for acts of others. Therefore, for events in which the club had no responsibility, but could not avoid putting the means at its disposal, "he said.

For Martín Presa, with this sanction "the Ray is blamed for acts done by other people outside the club." The Rayo Vallecano-Albacete encounter is the first in the Spanish League suspended for public incidents, after the insults that local fans directed at the Ukrainian Albacete player Roman Zozulya and the display of a banner (10-15 meters long) with the motto "Prevent a Nazi from seeing the strip."

"The receiver of those banners was not Zozulya, the receiver was I. The banners are introduced without any air, pressed and are very difficult to detect, apart from the fact that they were not authorized," he said.

For the president of Lightning "It's not fair that the game resumed behind closed doors and a part of the bottom of the stadium is closed two other meetings because many fans did not support the chants and now receive a punishment. "

"It is not fair. It is very difficult to please eradicate evil, to eradicate the problem, with this sanction, because if in the end there are collateral damage of innocents (club) and much of the hobby is not fair "he commented.

Martín Presa was in favor of sanctioning and taking measures to the subscribers who provoked with his chants and the exhibition of his banners the suspension of the party and this sanction to the club.

"To identify those violent people who do not meet standards we need identification with names and surnames. We do not have the capacity and it should be the UCO (Central Operating Unit) that tries to associate a face with a DNI "he stressed.

"We are open to any collaboration in that regard because we carry many sanction proposals for these issues. Rayo Vallecano has been putting means for a long time so that this does not happen because what happened the other day is not football, it is political, ideological struggle and we cannot support it, "he concluded.