Martín Fuentes, husband of Jacky Bracamontes, narrates his quarantine

Martín Fuentes and his daughters Jacky, Caro and Renata are in isolation after being in contact with people who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), during a vacation that their father and daughters had in Vail, Colorado. The F1 racer and his daughters remain isolated in his apartment in Miami, Florida, while his wife Jacky Bracamontes and his twins Emilia and Paula are in their parents' apartment, also in Miami, as prevention against possible contagion.

Through his Instagram account, Martín Fuentes has documented how he and his daughters live the quarantine pending their results, to find out if they also contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19). "I need visual motivation to continue to have energy in this voluntary isolation, which has been more difficult than I expected, hopefully and soon we will be back in our activities. I send you the best vibes."

His followers on Instagram have congratulated him for doing everything possible for his daughters Jacky, Caro and Renata to have fun in these moments of uncertainty.

I'm running out of games, I need suggestions please.

"It shows that mom is not there hahaha", "that they make up", "the best dad in the world", "super dad", are some of the comments in the post by Martín Fuentes.

Jacky Bracamontes worried about her family

Previously, television host Jacky Bracamontes also spoke about how difficult it is to wait for the results of the tests, of which, until March 23, there is no news.

"Concerned about my family, of course, because we still don't have the results of Martín's test and that of the girls, who were in Vail."

We need to know, so that we can make a decision based on that and know what to do.

