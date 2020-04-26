General News

 Martin Freeman still open to return for Black Panther II as Everett Ross

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Captain America: Civil War (2016) Image, Everett K. Ross

The actor Martin Freeman He has commented on many occasions that he hopes to return as Everett Ross to the UCM, specifically for "Black Panther II", going so far as to say that filming was to begin in 2020, long before the pandemic thwarted all plans.

In a new interview talking about his current situation, because in mid-March he was in Los Angeles filming the series Angelyne, comments that, although he has several projects still ahead, It is still available for Marvel Studios in case they request it for a future movie.

I have a couple of things in the queue that I was going to do before ‘Black Panther’. But then, of course, Marvel has rights to me (to request me).

At the moment we still do not know for how many films the actor has a contract, but from his words, it is seen that at least one must remain there in his agreement with the studio, after having already appeared in two films ("Captain America: Civil War" and Black Panther)

Via information | Variety

READ:   Marvel productions for September and possible series delay
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.