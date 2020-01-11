 Martin Freeman says he doesn't know anything about Everett Ross's future at UCM

Share it:

The actor Martin Freeman had his UCM debut in the movie "Captain America: Civil War" where he played agent Everett Ross. A fairly minor role with some more presence in the hit "Black Panther." Already this past August Freeman confirmed his return for the sequel to the Black Panther movie, in addition to adding that it is not planned to start shooting in 2020, something that is not surprising since its premiere will occur in 2022.

We don't know anything blunt about what that second Black Panther movie holds for us, although its director Ryan Coogler is already working on the story. Some lucky ones like the protagonist Chadwick Boseman do know some concrete details of the plot, but this does not seem to apply to Freeman, who when asked during the Winter Press Tour and his participation in the series "Breeders" For the future of his character, he says he knows nothing.

I have to stop writing to Ryan Coogler and say: ‘Listen, friend, let's go. What is happening? What will Everett Ross do? Because I don't want to disturb him and I don't want to be one of those annoying actors. But yes, I am very eager to do it again. And I am also very intrigued as to what my character is going to do. I literally have no idea. And I don't know who knows something. But yes, I've been writing emails to Ryan in my head for the past few months. Because people are asking me about it. People say: ‘What will happen to Everett Ross and what…?’ I do not know. I have no idea. So presumably someone in Marvel and Ryan knows it, but I don't. I really want to do it. You don't do many things in your life for people to come to you and say: ‘I've seen that movie seven times’ And that was happening a lot with Black Panther. Many people told me: ‘I've taken my mother, my boyfriend, my children’. It was a cultural phenomenon. And you are very lucky if you get one of these things in your life, you know.

