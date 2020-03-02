Martin Freeman embroiders an honest and uncomfortable comedy about fatherhood

Share it:

Paul (Martin Freeman) is relaxed, it is night and the children should be asleep. But that breva will not fall. The noise makes Paul climb the stairs fast swearing to himself that he wouldn't scream to break into his enraged children's room. It will be a long night.

This is how it is presentedBlessed patience (Breeders)', the new FX comedy (which HBO Spain premieres today) in which Martin Freeman recounts his own experiences (and frustrations) as a father (he has two children with Amanda Abbington) in a fiction co-produced with Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell (' The Tick of It 'and' In the loop ').

In fact, that initial scene is precisely the representation of the vivid dream that Freeman had one night. From there, the protagonist of 'Sherlock' and 'The Hobbit' among others began to fool around with the idea of ​​transforming all that into a series.

Paternity according to Martin Freeman

"I had to be shot with the truth of what it is to be a father, what it is to love so much and be this angry and be this tired" recently declared to The New York Times. And, the truth is, 'Blessed patience' manages to be that honest portrait of fatherhood what do you expect.

But with a twist: the self-discovery around which Paul is not all the good that he thinks he is, with those anger control problems. That premise of "I love them, but I would carry them, but I love them"An" enigma, "as his wife Ally (Daisy Haggard) says.

In a sense, one watching 'Blessed patience' has the feeling of seeing 'Look what you have done' with the 'Catastrophe' filter on (in fact the producer is the one in this last series). A representation of how hard it is to be a father, of situations, of places where you don't want to see yourself with the right measure of humor.

Avoiding the gag but achieving laughter

Martin Freeman's most common note when supervising scripts was "make it less fun" and yes it shows that they flee the gag, of easy resources and to search with their dialogues for laughter. It is a series that what he is looking for is discomfort, but at the same time the interpretation of Freeman and Haggard makes us connect a lot with history, with them and with what he tells us.

Once we have seen the three episodes that have given us, the feeling they have left me is that there is a good margin for improvement within a material that is, in itself, quite good. Perhaps it is true that it may cost a bit to get into the narration of the series. For example, the fact that its inaugural episode navigates between constant flashbacks misleads a bit.

'Blessed patience' joins the long tradition of series that show us how difficult "parenting" is from an honest and experiential point of view. He does so quite soberly and with a British cast (the series is set in the UK) that is sublime, as usual.