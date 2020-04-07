Martin Freeman and 'A Confession' arrive at BritBox

Share it:

The star of the series'Sherlock', Martin Freeman, released last year the fact-based miniseries 'A Confession', a crime drama aired in the UK on ITV. The next may all six episodes will air again through the service BritBox, just as the company just announced.

In 'A Confession' the actor plays the detective Stephen Fulcher, who tries to solve the disappearance of Sian O’Callaghan, a 22-year-old girl who, after going out with her friends on a Friday night in the city of Swindon, in the west of England, never returned home. The tracks will lead you to the psychopathic taxi driver Christopher Halliwell to show like this the one that would be the beginning of the capture of this prolific serial killer who filled a multitude of covers on the tabloids and who ended up being brought to justice last 2011 as a result of what would be his last murder.

Sian was kidnapped and stabbed in the neck by Halliwell while walking home from a nightclub. The detective's trail would lead the murderer himself to finish confessing and showing the body to the police, who would end up finding a warehouse with more than 60 items of women's clothing, suggesting that the murderer ended the lives of dozens of victims, although only two could be claimed.

Written by Jeff Pope ('Philomena', 'Stan & Ollie') and directed by Paul Andrew Williams ('Broadchurch') complete the cast of 'A Sucession' Siobhan Finneran ('Happy Valley'; 'The Stranger') e Imelda Staunton ('Harry Potter') as the mother of the missing woman.

