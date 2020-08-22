Martha is Dead: the Italian psychological thriller will also be released on Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the new Martha is Dead gameplay video packaged by LKA, the authors of the Italian software house that gave shape to The Town of Light confirm that their psychological thriller, originally planned for PC, will also be available on Xbox Series X.

With Martha is Dead, the developers of the Florence-based software house will draw on the experience gained with the project of The Town of Light to catapult fans of dark-hued adventures into a dimension with even darker tones and dramatic.

The title is set in 1944 in the Tuscan countryside south of the Gothic Line, with the retreat of the German army and the advance of the allies: against the backdrop of the tragic events linked to the Second War Worldwide, users will witness the upheavals that will take place in Giulia’s mind after witnessing a sudden death and the violence of war.

The mature issues addressed by LKA are reflected in the raw tones and in the “dream colors” that outline the new presentation video and the gameplay video of about 14 minutes published by IGN.com, in which we are offered a small glimpse of the narrative and playful experience that awaits us in 2021 with the release of Martha is Dead on PC and Xbox Series X. To those who follow us, we also remind you that The Town of Light is available on Nintendo Switch since February this year.