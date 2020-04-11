Martha Higareda is attacked after debuting at Tik Tok

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Martha Higareda, originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, is attacked and heavily criticized on social networks after showing some of her videos on the Tik Tok platform. "You don't do it there," they tell him.

The social network Tik Tok seems to be the ideal for many people in the world, but some may not fit entirely in it and that would be the case of Martha Higareda, who users seem distraught and without joke.

Martha Higareda, actress in movies like Amarte Hurts and Todos caen, 36, "is too old" to appear on Tik Tok, they also tell her.

In one of the videos she shares on Tik Tok, Martha appears in comfortable clothes while she dances and sings, but according to the opinion of those who see her, she does not project anything and there is nothing funny about her videos.

What was done to the face? She is unrecognizable ”,“ Her leg is going to break ”,“ She has already been tuned, now she is the daughter of Liz Vega ”,“ As an actress I respect you, but here you just don't do it ”.

Martha Higareda was born to be an actress

Martha is the daughter of artists, since Martha Cervantes, her mother, is an actress, while José Luis Higareda, her father, is a painter.

According to information on Wikipedia, Martha showed aptitude for acting since she was a child and in her childhood and adolescence she participated in several plays.

In 1999 when she received her first professional opportunity as host of the Zapping Zone program on the Disney Channel and began to appear in soap operas such as Angel Face and Cara o cruz.

Martha has participated in several films of Mexican cinema, among them No manches Frida, I introduce you to Laura, Niñas mal and Hasta el viento is scared.







