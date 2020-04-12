TV Shows

Marta Sánchez contributes her help to the fight against the Coronavirus

April 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish singer Marta Sánchez released the song "Un corazón corazón" with the collaboration of a hundred colleagues, such as the Venezuelan Carlos Baute and the Argentine Coti. The proceeds from this issue will be donated to the Starlite Foundation, specifically to obtain 20,000 masks and 3,000 tests for the detection of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The song is accompanied by a video clip in which, among others, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Álvaro Soler, Ana Torroja, Chenoa, David Bisbal, David Bustamante, Diana Navarro, Edurne, José Mercé, Mónica Naranjo or Nacho Cano, as well as the writer, participated. Venezuelan Boris Izaguirre, television presenter Anne Igartiburu and model Jon Kortajarena.

"It was like a divine inspiration, as if millions of hearts were whispering in my ear. I really felt that we are all part of something much bigger than ourselves, we are all one heart," Marta Sánchez said in a statement.

The singer assures that, at first, she thought that she would be unable to record it in her current residence due to the lack of technical means, and that she finally sang it through a cell phone, without a microphone. "Composing and producing a song at a distance with my pianist Adrián Solla, each one confined, without study or my musicians, at any time in my career it would have been unthinkable, but in the moments when life challenges you, that is when our strength comes out "

READ:  Julio Preciado offers concert on Facebook and pleases his followers




The lyrics of "Un corazón corazón" were jointly composed by Marta Sánchez and Carlos Toro, lyricist of many of his hits such as "Desesperada", "De mujer a mujer" or "Amor Perdido" and intend to be a message of "love and hope , which also speaks of fear, silence and pain. "

Marta Sánchez is quarantined before the Coronavirus pandemic in the Canary Islands (Atlantic).

You may also like:

How many cases of coronavirus are there in Mexico?

Deaths from coronavirus in the world exceed 100 thousand

Killed by coronavirus; a global nightmare

. (tagsToTranslate) Covid-19 (t) Coronavirus (t) Music

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.