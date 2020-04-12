Marta Sánchez contributes her help to the fight against the Coronavirus

Share it:

The Spanish singer Marta Sánchez released the song "Un corazón corazón" with the collaboration of a hundred colleagues, such as the Venezuelan Carlos Baute and the Argentine Coti. The proceeds from this issue will be donated to the Starlite Foundation, specifically to obtain 20,000 masks and 3,000 tests for the detection of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The song is accompanied by a video clip in which, among others, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Álvaro Soler, Ana Torroja, Chenoa, David Bisbal, David Bustamante, Diana Navarro, Edurne, José Mercé, Mónica Naranjo or Nacho Cano, as well as the writer, participated. Venezuelan Boris Izaguirre, television presenter Anne Igartiburu and model Jon Kortajarena.

"It was like a divine inspiration, as if millions of hearts were whispering in my ear. I really felt that we are all part of something much bigger than ourselves, we are all one heart," Marta Sánchez said in a statement.

The singer assures that, at first, she thought that she would be unable to record it in her current residence due to the lack of technical means, and that she finally sang it through a cell phone, without a microphone. "Composing and producing a song at a distance with my pianist Adrián Solla, each one confined, without study or my musicians, at any time in my career it would have been unthinkable, but in the moments when life challenges you, that is when our strength comes out "









The lyrics of "Un corazón corazón" were jointly composed by Marta Sánchez and Carlos Toro, lyricist of many of his hits such as "Desesperada", "De mujer a mujer" or "Amor Perdido" and intend to be a message of "love and hope , which also speaks of fear, silence and pain. "

Marta Sánchez is quarantined before the Coronavirus pandemic in the Canary Islands (Atlantic).

