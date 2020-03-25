Marta Ortega: "That is why I studied Medicine, to help"

Madrileña Marta Ortega She is 23 years old and combines her activity as a paddle player with the studies of Medicine. She is currently in her fifth year and says she is ready to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as soon as she is called. "That is why we study, in order to help people in the future. But there are people ahead. First, those who did the MIR and then those in the last year of the degree. fifth"he assures.

Confined to her home with her family to help contain the infections, Ortega advises to keep a positive attitude and take the time to be with family. In fact, it recommends not being too aware of social networks to avoid the pernicious effects of "overinformation", especially since there may be networks unreliable information. Reading, cooking and even changing the decoration of the house are other activities that you think can be positive.

"Playing sports is very easy. You have to find 20 or 30 minutes a day to keeping fit"Which is good both physically and mentally. In his opinion, it is also important for professionals to keep the idea that they are still in the competition, which will make it easier for them to return once the period of confinement is over.

In fact, Ortega advises using the visualization techniques -imagining real situations from sports practice- to maintain sensations that can be useful when making blows or grabbing the paddle. "You have to imagine the sounds or that you are in a tournament … That is also important," he says.