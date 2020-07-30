Mars 2020: follow the launch of the Perseverance rover in VR on Oculus Venues!

Share it:

On Thursday 30 July, at 1:50 pm Italian time, the launch of the NASA mission that will lead the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet is scheduled. The entire event will be broadcast in VR on Oculus Venues, the multimedia platform accessible in Virtual Reality by users of Oculus Quest and GO.

Using the latest versions of the "helmet of wonders" of Oculus and Facebook, fans from all over the world will be able to experience the emotions offered by the official departure of the Mars_2020 mission scheduled for 1:50 pm on July 30th, with the ascent of the rocket departing from one of the launch complexes of theAir Force Station in Cape Canaveral.

With the Perseverance mission and the rover set up planned for the February 18, 2021, the U.S. space agency will explore the Jerezo crater for at least one Martian year (corresponding to almost two Earth years) in the hope of tracking down the evidence of alien life forms on the soil of our interplanetary neighbor.

Perseverance's rich technological equipment also includes tools with which the rover will probe the ground and will take rock samples, preserving them from any contamination and keeping them in a sealed capsule waiting to be brought back to Earth by a future mission. And what about the high resolution photos that will be taken by the cameras equipped by Perseverance and its Ingenuity helicopter?

Who wants to attend the launch of the NASA Mars 2020 mission with his Oculus Quest or GO visor he must download the application from the Oculus store Oculus Venues.