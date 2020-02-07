Márquez is alarmed: "I feel worse than I expected"

Sports

February 7, 2020
The Spanish Marc Márquez, operated at the end of November of a right shoulder injury, reappeared this Friday on the first day of training in Separate (Malaysia), with a twelfth place and mixed feelings.

"It is very important to get on the bike again and I'm happy to start over, but unfortunately I feel worse than I expected, "said the current world champion of MotoGP in statements provided by the Repsol Honda team.

"I started with good energy on my first track, but I had to calm down a bit and make sure I could end the day. I tried to find my rhythm and work the aspects we needed. The plan remains the same: complete 35 laps today, 45 tomorrow and the last day we will see. The most important thing is that the shoulder has remained stable and in the afternoon the pain has not worsened. We have to go step by step and be patient, "he added.

Marc Márquez completed 37 turns, focusing more on the quality of your turns than the quantity, given the state of your right shoulder.

