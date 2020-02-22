Maroon 5, Ricky Martin and Alborán will sing in a Vineyard marked by safety

Share it:

Viña del Mar (Chile) .- Maroon 5, Ricky Martin and Pablo Alborán, among other stars, will perform in the new edition of the International Festival of Viña del Mar, in Chile, amid strong security measures due to the social outbreak that the country is experiencing.

The 61st edition of the largest festival of Latin music in the world will be held from Sunday to Friday next at its usual headquarters, the amphitheater of the Quinta Vergara of the Chilean city.

"It is a musical event to have a good time, it is not a political event," said Pablo Morales, one of the executive producers of the event, at the official presentation ceremony that took place at a hotel in that Chilean town.

CANCELED RED CARPET

This edition occurs at a time of strong convulsion in Chile, for the protests in which last October is claimed against social inequality and that so far they have left at least thirty dead, with complaints of alleged violations of human rights by the security forces.

This situation has already led to the organization of the festival to cancel the traditional red carpet and it has already been reported that police forces and the perimeter access fence will increase, with greater controls and metal detectors.

The other executive producer, José Antonio Edwards, said he has worked "in a very coordinated way" with political authorities and the police to strengthen "habitual security."

We are interested that people can go quietly and we have taken every kind of shelter to make it happen, "he said.

Faced with possible political manifestations in the show, Morales insisted that "freedom of expression is unique and irreplaceable" and his partner added that "it is very important that people who are on top of a stage can demonstrate", so it has been "freedom" to artists.

"IT IS NOT A RARE FESTIVAL"

In addition to the Americans Maroon 5 and the Spaniard Alborán and the Puerto Ricans Ricky Martin, Pedro Capó and Ozuna, in the 61st edition, the presentations of the Mexican Ana Gabriel, the Argentines Pimpinela and Luciano Pereyra, the Brazilian Alexandre Pires and the Chilean Mon Laferte stand out , Francisca Valenzuela and Denise Rosenthal.

Despite the crisis, the mayor of Viña del Mar, Virginia Reginato, stressed that this "is not a rare festival", but "different" because the situation is.

We are working a long time so that this is the festival that everyone expects, "he said.

The presenters of each show, or animators, as they are usually known, will be Chileans María Luisa Godoy and Martín Cárcamo.

"This is a collective experience of many people who are working. It's six days where you put your heart and soul and it is important to connect with the reality of the public," said the male presenter.

He also said that the overture of the festival will be connected to what the country is experiencing, and called to live the event "from empathy, from social conscience and from union."

"Music has always been the voice of those who have often had no voice," added Godoy, who is pregnant and, laughing, has valued that this year there are three animators.

THE "MONSTER" IS ALREADY PREPARED

The festival, organized by the municipality of Viña del Mar, located in the Chilean region of Valparaíso, is held year after 1960 and over time has become the most recognized in Latin America, being broadcast on television in various countries.

Each year, six songs of international court and another six of folklore, of Latin American artists, compete for the "Silver Gull", which awards a jury composed of referents from the world of communication and entertainment.

However, the strong point is the performances of the well-known national and international artists, as well as Chilean comedians, who take the stage with their great successes and for which the public also usually asks to take their seagull.

That is one of the functions of the "monster", as the around 15,000 people who come as spectators to the festival are known, who exert great power, through their applause, shouts or whistles, over the artists.