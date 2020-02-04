TV Shows

Maroon 5 remembers Kobe Bryant with great nostalgia in one of his concerts

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
Maroon 5 made his audience nostalgic at one of his most recent concerts by offering an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a plane crash with his daughter Giana and seven others last Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California, then of a bad climate in the city.

It was the night of Sunday, February 2, when at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, where the concert was offered, when they wanted to remember the legendary NBA player and Adam Levine, vocalist of the group, took out and raised a Lakers jersey Los Angeles with the number 24 and Bryant's last name on the back.

But undoubtedly the saddest moment of the night was when the singer decided to dedicate one of his most recent singles entitled "Memories", while the stage was painted in purple in reference to the Lakers.

I don't know if I can go through this with my emotions intact. If you can sing this with us I think it would make a big difference. Needless to say, I think we all know who this song is dedicated to, "Levine told his audience.

The American band released the song "Memories" last fall as a tribute to all those who have lost a loved one in their lives.

"This song is for anyone who has experienced the loss. This song is, in other words, for all of us," the singer wrote on Twitter as he released the song in September.

