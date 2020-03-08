Marnie The Dog, the most adorable dog of Instagram dies

Share it:

Marnie the Dog, the most famous dog of Instagram, has just passed away. "His comfort had diminished markedly during the last days, with little hope of improvement and he let me know that he had had enough … Thank you for joining me on this unexpected trip with the love of my life", his owner has written on his Instagram profile .

Marnie had a disease called vestibular syndrome that caused her to always be with her head on her side. Before fame, Marnie was called Stinky. This was the name they gave him in the animal shelter, due to the horrible smell that his rotten teeth gave off. In case you didn't know, Marnie roamed the streets of Connecticut until, in 2012, the Animal Control service moved her to a shelter where she was called Stinky.

Luckily, after a few months, he found an owner. It was adopted at age 11 by Shirley braha, producer and director of MTV and rose to fame thanks to the social networks. The truth is that we fell in love with all of us and we soon call it "the most adorable dog in the world."

View this post on Instagram It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she Had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I'm amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn't seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others To adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus). A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:33 pm PST

Marnie's positivity and sympathy spread millions of Instagram users. According to its owner, the dog began to gain confidence in her new home and her personality shone again.

"All I can feel right now is immense pain, but beyond this feeling I have a lot of gratitude …", the owner wrote on her Instagram profile.

We know that the loss of an animal is always hard and we hope that Shirley is at his best in this heartbreaking situation.