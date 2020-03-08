Marnie The Dog, the most adorable dog of Instagram dies

Marnie the Dog, the most famous dog of Instagram, has just passed away. "His comfort had diminished markedly during the last days, with little hope of improvement and he let me know that he had had enough … Thank you for joining me on this unexpected trip with the love of my life", his owner has written on his Instagram profile .
Marnie had a disease called vestibular syndrome that caused her to always be with her head on her side. Before fame, Marnie was called Stinky. This was the name they gave him in the animal shelter, due to the horrible smell that his rotten teeth gave off. In case you didn't know, Marnie roamed the streets of Connecticut until, in 2012, the Animal Control service moved her to a shelter where she was called Stinky.
Luckily, after a few months, he found an owner. It was adopted at age 11 by Shirley braha, producer and director of MTV and rose to fame thanks to the social networks. The truth is that we fell in love with all of us and we soon call it "the most adorable dog in the world."
Marnie's positivity and sympathy spread millions of Instagram users. According to its owner, the dog began to gain confidence in her new home and her personality shone again.
"All I can feel right now is immense pain, but beyond this feeling I have a lot of gratitude …", the owner wrote on her Instagram profile.
We know that the loss of an animal is always hard and we hope that Shirley is at his best in this heartbreaking situation.
