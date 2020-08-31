Entertainment

Marnie, here are the differences between the Hitchcock film and the novel of the same name from which it is based

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Marnie is a 1964 psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring the unforgettable Sean Connery and Tippi Hedren. The film is based on the 1961 Winston Graham novel of the same name; let us therefore try to discover the differences between these two masterful works.

First, the Marnie’s childhood trauma of the film is completely different from that of the novel. In fact, in the film it is to have murdered a man in an attempt to defend his mother from violence while in the novel it is to have witnessed the murder of his little brother by his mother in a fit of madness.

In the film then many characters are missing which have a certain importance in the book, for example missing Terry, the insufferable cousin of the protagonist Mark as well as in place of his father, his mother is present. There are no servants who work in the Rutland household and also the caregiver Lucy Nye.

READ:  Captain Marvel 2: found the director of the film with Brie Larsson, that's who he is

The novel is set in England, while the film is set in the United States. ThereMarnie’s bogus identity in the novel it is Mollie Jeffrey, while in the film Peggy Nicholson as well as the surname of Marnie which in the film is Edgar while in the book it is Elmer.

In the film, the therapy sessions that Marnie undergoes are also missing, which in the film are all reunited by the complex nightmare scene. Finally, the honeymoon that in the book takes place in Spain, in the film takes place on board a cruise ship.

Meanwhile, if you are interested, find out which Alfred Hitchcock character you are based on your zodiac sign.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.