Marlene Favela admires Sherlyn's courage as a single mother

Mexican actress Marlene Favela appeared on social networks to share a photograph accompanied by Sherlyn and gave her an emotional message about her new stage as a first-time mother, an action that touched Internet users.

Favela made it clear that she is a great admirer of the courage that Sherlyn has had after revealing your method of conception, because this topic has given much to talk about since it was revealed, because many do not accept that the singer has submitted to IVF fertilization

"You are very brave @ Sherlyny you will be a wonderful Mom," Favela wrote in the photograph where she poses with Sherlyn and in which she got more than 90,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

It is worth mentioning that Marlene Favela recently became a mother for the first time and like Sherlyn, she was sharing in detail the progress of her belly month by month, causing great reactions in Internet users, who excited are still waiting to meet little Bella Seely, daughter also of businessman George Seely.

Recently the little girl arrived in Mexico with her parents, this because of the promise that the actress made to the Virgin of Guadalupe, because previously she promised the Morenita del Tepeyac to take her daughter to meet her, that is why the He took to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City and fulfilled what was promised.

On the other hand, Sherlyn has been harshly criticized by the public, as there are those who claim that all this of fertilization in a private clinic in New York is a complete lie and there are others who continue to support it unconditionally, even at this stage of gestation.

However, this type of negative comments does not matter to the actress in the least, because she has shown that she is a mature woman who can with this new stage and with more in the future.