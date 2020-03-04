Mark Wahlberg Compare Uncharted with Indiana Jones

Share it:

Mark Wahlberg has not given a problem since it was confirmed in the expected adaptation ‘Uncharted’, Hollywood’s golden opportunity to show that video games can work on the big screen.

The actor will embody Victor Sullivan, a kind of role model for the young man Nathan drake, the protagonist who will give life Tom holland, and he seems to be really excited about the project.

"I start filming in about two weeks. It's exciting because, without revealing too much, it's like a story of origin”, Said Wahlberg to Collider (via Joblo). "It's to meet them, and see Nathan becoming Nathan. He and Sully get together, trying not only to outdo each other, but beginning to associate and develop that relationship. Will be great. It's the first time I'm in a movie that is a movie. I felt that when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or The Secret of Thomas Crown. It has these excellent elements of those robbery movies and adventure movies that I've never been a part of"

For those who are totally lost with the 'Uncharted'of the title, the franchise created by Naughty dog has been one of the pillars of Sony consoles since it was released in 2007 with 'Uncharted: Drake's treasure'. After this came the stunningUncharted 2: The Kingdom of Thieves'(2009),'Uncharted 3: Drake's Betrayal'(2011),'Uncharted 4: The outcome of the thief'and the epilogue'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'(2017). This essential adventure collection tells the adventures of Nathan drake, a hard-faced treasure hunter who is willing to do anything, which is why he spoke on his day of Nathan Fillion, which has already passed the date, and was tried to Chris Pratt, who already sees the trick and who played a similar character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

But in Sony they wanted something different (and with a lot of future) and for that they selected one of their stars in staff, the arachnid Tom holland, and the good of Mark Wahlberg. Upon confirmation of

Ruben Fleischer as the (seventh) director of the film, and the recent incorporation of Antonio Banderas to the cast, we only have to wait until March 2021.