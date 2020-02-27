 Mark Sheppard will return for the second season of Doom Patrol

Share it:

The filming of the second season of "Doom Patrol" It develops without much news beyond knowing the new additions that will be added to the distribution of television fiction DC Universe. This time we do not talk about a new face but the return of one of the characters introduced during the first season of the series.

The actor Mark Sheppard has posted a photo on Instagram with him characterized as what appeared to be Willoughby Kipling, the character he played in the first batch of episodes. This has been confirmed with Matt Boomer's response, Larry Trainor / Negative Man, who has told him “I recognize that trailer”.

In the first season, Kipling was introduced as an experienced sorcerer with a gift of people that shines by his absence, in the purest style of John Constantine.

There is still no release date for "Doom Patrol" But it is expected for this summer.