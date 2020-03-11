         Mark Ruffalo's Hulk could reappear in Disney's 'She-Hulk' series

Share it:

The rumor sounds loud that Mark Ruffalo will be again Bruce Banner, also know as Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming 'She-Hulk' series of Disney +. According to The Illuminerdi, the star of 'Avengers: Endgame' would have signed to be in the series. It seems to be a recent update, but details about its role, or the number of episodes in which it may appearThey are kept secret.

A logical possibility

Given how close Bruce Banner is within She-Hulk's origin storyIt makes perfect sense for Ruffalo to get involved. In the comics, Bruce's cousin, Jennifer Walters, is injured and urgently needs a blood transfusion, and the only one there to help is Banner. When he donates part of her radioactive blood, she transforms into a being similar to Hulk but retains his memory and personality. She is baptized as She-Hulk and becomes a heroine on her own.

The last time we saw Ruffalo as Hulk was in 'Avengers: Endgame', in which he managed to perform a procedure that finally allowed his intellect to cohabit with the force of Hulk, automatically becoming in the Henry Philip McCoy of non-mutant heroes. It has appeared in six MCU movies till the date. The actor would have confirmed conversations during his appearance on a panel of C2E2 2020.

Ruffalo says there is talk about his Hulk potentially showing up in the #SheHulk series … but talks are preliminary. # C2E2 – LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2020

Although it is rumored that the actress Alison Brie could be Jessica, for the moment, there is no official Disney news about the cast or plot of She-Hulk, one of the numerous projects of Disney + Y Marvel that will be launched in the coming years, along with projects that include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and What If …?. Developed for television by Jessica Gao ('The Mandalorian'), She-Hulk will premiere exclusively on Disney +, although no release date has been announced.