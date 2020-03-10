 Mark Ruffalo would have already signed for the She-Hulk series

Share it:

A few weeks ago actor Mark Ruffalo confirmed that he had conversations to reappear as Bruce Banner for the series "She-Hulk" from Disney +. He described these talks as preliminary conversations, clarifying that nothing had been signed yet. Now comes the rumor that Ruffalo would have already signed to appear in the series.

The information that The Illuminerdi brings us, and that we therefore invite to treat as a rumor, is that the actor would have already reached an agreement to appear in the series. The agreement would already be a reality, but they have not been able to clarify the extent of their participation in the series. The appearance of Bruce in the series seems logical, and even necessary, because he is the cause of the transformation of Jennifer Walter, cousin of Bruce, in She-Hulk, but it is important what his participation will be, if a mere cameo as Bruce at the beginning of the series, or if something more serious, being able to see a hand in hand between both characters.

The series would begin recording this November, after its delay we met last week. Remember that the rumors suggest that in the series we will see how Jennifer Walters will deal with legal cases related to superheroes, which can bring a very different nuance to everything we have seen so far in the UCM, together with the possibility of many cameos and references of different superheroes.

Via information | The Illuminerdi