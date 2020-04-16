Mark Ruffalo talks again about appearing in She-Hulk and teaming up with Wolverine

Share it:

Last month Mark Ruffalo talked about evaluating the possibility of having him and his Hulk in the series at Marvel Studios She-Hulk from Marvel Studios and now the actor reaffirms that those conversations have existed.

"There's been talk of having Banner / Hulk in She-Hulk. If we get it out it can be a good thing, it could be very interesting. Right now that's it. It's all on the table. "

The actor makes it clear at all times that nothing is sasaplanded and that at the moment everything is intentions and ideas that could materialize or not. What can not be doubted is that we all want to see him again on paper.

Recently, the actor was addressing his desire to star in a solo film again, as he believes that there is much that can be told even though two feature films have already been dedicated to the character before he interpreted it. He thinks a good idea to explore is to show what Banner has been up to during all the times when he didn't appear in his peers' movies.

Another of the actor's ideas is to meet Wolverine in the cinema, because in the comics the mutant first appeared in a number of the Hulk and they have met several times. In addition, Disney now has the rights to the X-Men, making this merger not impossible in the future. Veterans of Marvel could go crazy before a movie or series starring the Wolverine / Hulk duo, either as allies or enemies.