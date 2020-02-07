Mark Ruffalo says he doesn't know if Hulk will return to UCM

Share it:

Hulk already changed once an actor at the time of appearing in the UCM. However, the current manager of that role, actor Mark Ruffalo, has just revealed that he does not know if he will be in charge of the character in the future.

And not only that, but he also doesn't know if the character himself will reappear in a Marvel movie or not. Although, in reality, it would make all the sense in the world, considering that its end in Vegandores: Endgame It was not as dramatic as any of his classmates.

The information has been revealed by the actor through the Friday episode of The Graham Norton Show. Basically, because he was asked directly about his future after Endgame. This is exactly what he said: "I don't know. Who knows, really. It's supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end.".

Anyway, it is striking how Ruffalo says it, leaving visible sasaplands that he bit his tongue for not saying something he did not touch. Something logical, on the other hand, considering that he is a specialist in this to reveal spoilers of Marvel movies.

On the other hand, fans of the character are awaiting to know if, finally, Hulk and Mark Ruffalo will make their appearance in She-Hulk, one of the next Disney + series that will feature a woman as a great protagonist. More specifically, Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin himself.

Other fans are more aware of some rumors that have emerged in recent times. In fact, one of them was started by Ruffalo himself, when he said he would like to propose a "Hulk VS Wolverine" movie to Marvel. Although it may be a very crazy idea, it does show that the actor wants to continue within the UCM.

Source: Comicbook