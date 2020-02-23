 Mark Ruffalo reveals that Kevin Feige almost left Marvel Studios due to lack of diversity

Share it:

There was a time when the internal situation in Marvel Studios was not comfortable at all. We talked about the name stage in which Marvel Studios was a division that depended directly on Marvel Entertainment and, consequently, of the address marked by Ike Perlmutter. We have already spoken on several occasions of the obstacles that this director put in the future of Marvel in the cinema, because his classist thinking went against ideas such as making a film of Black panther or of a superheroine, hence also taking so long to give a movie to Black Widow.

The situation reached such worrying levels that Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, had to get involved, as he explained, and decided to take Marvel Studios out of the Marvel Entertainment umbrella, and place it under Disney Studios. This radically changed the working environment for Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who lived in such a hard time that he was about to throw in the towel as explained by actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner at UCM.

When we made the first of 'The Avengers'Kevin Feige told me: ‘Listen, I may not be here tomorrow’, and said, ‘Ike doesn't think anyone is going to [see] a super movie starring women’. So if I'm still here tomorrow, you'll know that I've won that battle.

Precisely this fits with other statements by Feige last November commenting that it was just around the premiere of "The Avengers" when that phase of changes occurred. It is seen that Feige threw an ordeal to Disney where if the situation did not change, he would leave. Mark Ruffalo continues to report the impact that meeting between Kevin Feige and the Disney bosses had on the course that Marvel Studios followed the following years to this day.

That was the turning point for Marvel. Because Kevin wanted black superheroes, female superheroes, LGBT superheroes. It changed the entire Marvel universe. Now we have gay superheroes, black superheroes, female superheroes, Scarlett Johansson has her movie going, we have Captain Marvel, and now they are doing She-Hulk. No other study is being so inclusive at that level.

