Mark Ruffalo reveals Marvel's reaction after publishing Thor: Ragnarok spoilers

One of the most viral moments in the history of Marvel was the live spoiler post of Mark Ruffalo. The actor who gave life to Hulk began a live broadcast on their social networks during the pre-release in Thor's New York: Ragnarok and forgot to finish it before the movie began, revealing the first 20 minutes of the tape from his pocket.

Since then, Ruffalo joined the club of Marvel actors that more spoilers reveal, along with Tom holland. Since then, the actor has made many jokes about it, but has never revealed what the Marvel Studios reaction was.

Now, according to Screenrant, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Avengers actor joked about his bad reputation after filtering Thor. When he talked about the president and creative director of Marvel Studios, Kevin FeigeHe said "he was like, 'What are you doing, man?'. I said, 'Kevin, it was an accident. I swear to God. They told me to use Facebook Live, I don't know how to use it! He said: 'You can not do this!'"

Ruffalo also tells how the next day he approached him to apologize, so he received a cordial "bear hug". "And he said: 'That was great! We have more press than that of the entire premiere! We couldn't have imagined doing something so good!'"

Hulk was one of the few Avengers left standing after the end of Endgame. The character was a key figure for the outcome of the plot and recently we saw a desasapland created for one of the most important moments of Avengers: Endgame. His new personality, Professor Hulk, caused many fans to miss the previous green monster. That is why many fans ask Ruffalo what his future will be at UCM.