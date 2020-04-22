Mark Ruffalo reveals his Avengers Dream Team after Endgame

Share it:

Although it is easy to associate the name of the Avengers with some very specific superheroes, the truth is that there are not a few who make up the group as a whole. And it's something that the UCM films themselves have shown us, with the inclusion of more and more characters as the four Avengers movies were being released, until ending with Avengers: Endgame which is a real outrage at the distribution level.

But … which ones would you stay with if you could only choose a total of six Avengers? Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is clear. What if. Among his Dream Team is his own character.

Whether or not it is nostalgia, or because it was the Avengers team with which he joined UCM with the first film in this "subsaga", the fact is that Mark Ruffalo is clear that his star team of six superheroes. And it would be formed by the Hulk himself, and also by Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

That is, the four superheroes who have already had a solo movie when Ruffalo caught the witness of Edward Norton in The Avengers (2012), along with Hawkeye and Black Widow, who until then had had more residual roles (especially first). What are the reasons that the actor argues? Let's take a look at the tweet that he himself posted to understand it better.

Can I have another $ 14 to have the OG 6? 💚 #Avengers https://t.co/hABGQMyWit – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2020

Indeed, as you can see, more than an argument we are before a comment that cries out for a "bigger budget" to be able to choose the original six Avengers. Everything, in reference to a game that they organize from EW and which allows all Twitter users to build their Avengers team with limited funds.

Obviously, the game is that each Avenger has a specific price associated with it. And, as expected, the budget they have set does not allow to include those six characters that Ruffalo would stay with. Which ones would you like to choose? Tell us which is your Dream Team.