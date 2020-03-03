Mark Ruffalo premieres series on HBO on April 28

Share it:

Based on the winner best-seller of the same name written by Wally lamb April 28 comes the new bet of HBO leadered by Mark Ruffalo, especially known for his role in Marvel. The green giant will transform into two identical twin brothers for this series of the platform that is signed by Derek Cianfrance ("Blue Valentine", "Crossroads"). Titled 'I Know this much is true', it will be a limited series of six episodes where the twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey They narrate their parallel lives with touches of epic, betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

The actor returns to work for HBO after passing through the hit movie 'A standard heartl '(2014), in which he embodied a homosexual activist immersed in being able to expose the truth about the HIV epidemic and request help to combat it in a country determined to ignore the problem.

The series, set in the fictional city of Three rivers, Connecticut, shows Dominick and Thomas in different stages of their lives, beginning in their present as middle-aged adults in the early 1990s and alternating with Dominick's memories in his youth and childhood.

Melissa Leo (Oscar winner for "The Fighter") plays Ma, Dominick and Thomas's mother and completes the cast Emmy Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes , Guillermo Díaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

'I know this much is true' will arrive on April 28, exclusively, to HBO Spain.