Mark Ruffalo leads an exciting legal drama that avoids the worst clichés of the subgenre

There was a time when it was more or less common to see films like ‘Dark Waters’ being released, but nowadays it’s getting weirder, since Hollywood seems to have lost interest in medium-cost adult dramas. It is fair to recognize that the cost of new work has not yet transcended behind the cameras of Todd Haynes and that may not reach those figures, but also that it is a perfect representation of a type of cinema that has fallen into oblivion.

Already in 1998 it was launched ‘Civil action’, a movie with a starting point similar to Dark Waters. However, Haynes is not interested in making a judicial thriller to use and chooses to give a different approach to the real case of Robert Bilott against the Dupont company, thus achieving a very stimulating film that has a great interpretation of Mark Ruffalo, although it has many more virtues.

A different approach

In fact, ‘Dark Waters’ is actually born of Ruffalo’s interest in an article by The New York Times Magazine published in 2016 that the actor discovered Haynes. On paper it did not seem an ideal project for someone like the filmmaker, but the story caught his attention and ended up agreeing to deal with it, although before doing so they visited many of those involved in the case to be able to delve into the story.

And it would have been very easy to entrust all the dramatic weight of 'Dark Waters' to its protagonist, who goes from being a lawyer specialized in advising chemical companies to get his way and has just been promoted to a man committed by a cause, becoming willing to risk anything to do what is fair. Come on, what happens in the case of ‘Civil action’ and John Travolta, with the added incentive of the rivalry that arises with Robert Duvall.

That does not happen in ‘Dark Waters’, since there is curiosity that the activity in the courthouse has a practically irrelevant weight during its two hours of footage. Here there are no great speeches or surprising movements that decant the balance unexpectedly. There is not even a lawyer who works as a motivation for the protagonist to move forward, but an endless maze to do justice. There is no hero, but there is a fairly eloquent reflection of the ability of large companies to wear down their plaintiffs for many reasons that the latter may have.

Richer and deeper than it seems

Therefore, ‘Dark Waters’ offers a more varied portrait in which if, Ruffalo carries the main weight, showing how wonderful it affects you both in the workplace and in the physical and personal. What begins as a clean case that should be resolved amicably becomes a crusade that changes your life and your most loved ones – and that includes the law firm itself for which you work, since in its own way it also represents a family for him – but also that of all the inhabitants of Parkersburg.

What do you prefer, to assume the possibility that the company that employs almost all of the people is intentionally ill at all or raise their voices against it, running the risk that the people will end up in misery? That is a dilemma that ‘Dark Waters’ does not neglect, initially personalizing it in the farmer who is watching how his cows die in a suspicious way and then extending it to others. None beyond him – and, to a lesser extent, his wife – has enough individual entity, but they do serve to illustrate that difficult conflict.

All of this is evolving as the case itself is shrinking and every little victory is getting nothing shortly after. Haynes addresses all this with a precise staging, moving away from any flourish but laying the foundations of the story very well without being carried away by the temptation to overline any detail. Yes, there are small concessions to make the story more cinematic – and a scene to pay tribute to one of the real people involved in the case – but in general terms a neat approach is chosen without giving up a certain formal elegance, although in a very different level from other works of his.

‘Dark waters’ worth it

A good example of this is with the subtle use of digital touch-ups to create the desired climate to the point of being invaluable, since what prevails in ‘Dark Waters’ is solidity on all fronts. In fact, even the grandiloquence of a case with global repercussions is not overstressed by Haynes to lose that difficult balance between the human effect and the impact of a case like this. And it is often talked about important or necessary films without going to see if the story they tell has been adequately reflected on the screen, which if it happens in the case at hand.

For it you drink from certain thrillers of the 70s, especially as the investigation progresses and the characters end up frustrated by the impossibility of closing the matter and turning the page. It is as if their worlds were closed and there was simply no way beyond a surrender that, for one reason or another, they cannot accept. The economic drowning, the deaths that are happening without anything happening … a growing lack of hope in which time continues to run without anything changing.

It is true that ‘Dark Waters’ does not invent anything new, but everything it does does well and also invites reflection without instructing. It is not a movie at the service of Ruffalo but it does extract the best of the actor in a work far from grandiloquence but fully satisfactory. However, in his cast there are also very significant interpretations such as those of Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins or, above all, Bill Camp. In many films the character of the latter would have disappeared after the first minutes to, if anything, reappear in a great dramatic moment towards the end of the function, but here he has much more presence and provides a different energy that suits him very well.

In short

‘Dark Waters’ is a rare avis on the current billboard, a film that on paper can remind of other legal dramas and laziness to the viewer, but a director like Todd Haynes has not bet on her by chance. A great cast, a good and balanced script and a solvent technical finish shape a film that deserves our attention well beyond the fact of letting us know a problem that surely has affected us at some point without us even being aware of it. Be careful with the pans you use …