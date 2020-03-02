Mark Ruffalo in talks to appear on She-Hulk

Share it:

During his appearance at C2E2 in Chicago, actor Mark Ruffalo revealed that preliminary discussions have begun with the series production team She-hulk for Disney + to have his version of Hulk appear in the series.

She Hulk, whose human version is Jessica Walters, was created in 1980 by Stan Lee and is the first of Bruce Banner, who transfers his ability to transform into a green beast of great physical strength by having to save his life with a transfusion of blood.

In the same talk the actor confirmed that he will play the father in the adaptation of Parasites to television and incidentally stated that director Bong Joon-ho would be a great addition to UCM.

The UCM actor already told in the past that he was going to try to make an appearance in this series and now it seems that the thing has begun to move. If materialized, we may have a collaboration between the two in the cinema in the future and see them fight hand in hand.

Screenwriter Jessica Gao, in charge of the memorable episode of Rick Pepinillo in the Rick and Morty series, is the main person in charge of the history of this heroine who will debut at UCM with her own solo series. Filming should be closed for this year with a release date yet to be determined, although the safe bet at this point seems to be sometime in 2021.