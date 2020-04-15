Mark Ruffalo has great ideas for a solo Hulk movie

Share it:

Although the Hulk, like the rest of AvengersHe already had a solo movie inside the UCM, this one came long before Mark Ruffalo played the character. And perhaps that's why the actor is mulling over the possibility that Marvel dedicates another solo production to the mythical superhero.

And in case that ends up happening, somewhat complicated considering that Universal still has the rights in this regard, Ruffalo has very interesting ideas to turn it into reality. Ideas that he has now wanted to share with fans around the world. And the truth is that they are not bad at all.

So, in a recent interview for Variety (in which the actor and producer has spoken about his future in the film industry), Ruffalo continues to insist on how interesting a solo movie of his character would be. Below you can read the statements he has made in this regard.

"There is an idea that I think could be really interesting … We've never really followed him in his life (Hulk). He's always a bit out of the way. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. blank about what happened to him between all these movies. ".

On the other hand, it is important to emphasize that these statements come at a time when there has been talk about the possibility that Marvel is negotiating with Universal for the rights to a solo Hulk movie. Obviously that does not prove anything, but at least it does demonstrate the interest generated by the idea in those involved.

Also, the idea of ​​Ruffalo is not far-fetched, considering that at no time was the time lapse that elapses, for example, between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (as far as the Hulk is concerned, of course) explored. Finally, remember that it is also unclear whether the Hulk will appear (at least with a cameo) in She-Hulk, the next Disney + series. Although there has also been talk about possible negotiations.