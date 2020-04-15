 Mark Ruffalo explains what his idea would be for future Hulk appearances

Share it:

The actor has long since Mark Ruffalo He has been expressing his desire to continue playing the Hulk. He thinks there is still a lot to tell about the character, and he even has several ideas. He himself has revealed in the past that he has met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to discuss the future of the Hulk, and even revealed that there have been talks to include him in the She-Hulk series being prepared for Disney + .

Officially nothing has been said, but the Hulk's return seems like a reality by now. To see is what bow they give the character, but in a new interview with Variety, Ruffalo has shared what are the ideas he has for the character.

There is an idea that I think could be very interesting. We have never really followed him in his life. It is always out of place. It's like the Rosencrantz and the Guildenstern of the Avengers. It would be interesting fill in all the blanks about what happened to you between all these movies.

In other words, a little what Kevin Feige already said is coming to make the film "Black Widow", fill in some gaps on what Natasha was doing between film and film.

Looking at the conversations to appear on She-Hulk, says there is no deal yet:

There is nothing set so that it is a closed agreement. There is talk of Banner / Hulk appearing in the Disney + She-Hulk series. If we can think of something good, it would be very interesting. Right now that's it. It is all on the table.

Or put another way, that they are still thinking about how the Hulk could fit in the series, we understand that beyond the simple fact that Bruce is the cause of Jennifer becoming She-Hulk after doing a blood transfusion.

It should be remembered that the possibility of further exploring the Hulk in a solo film would depend on reaching an agreement with Universal, although no agreement would be necessary in case of series on Disney +.

Looking back, to "Thor: Ragnarok"Ruffalo, for example, was very interested in exploring the ways the Hulk had subsumed Banner:

(Ruffalo) wanted to show that the Hulk was driving the vehicle and that Banner was staying in the trunk, ”recalls film director Taika Waititi.

Going further into the past, in this interview, Ruffalo acknowledges that he was about to say no to playing the character in "The Avengers" because of the technology, because of the motion capture it took to recreate the Emerald Giant, but director Joss Whedon and actor Robert Downey Jr. convinced him.

I tried to convince them not to choose me. Said: ‘I don't know if I'm the right guy, I've never done anything like this.’. Between Joss and Robert, they were quite convincing that I could do it. I was scared. I was really scared. I am still scared. The technological aspect makes it very difficult to work that way. I struggle with it all the time. But my motto is to make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself towards those places where you feel scared or challenged.

