 Mark Ruffalo continues without news about his future at UCM

The actor Mark Ruffalo He revealed this November that he had had conversations with Kevin Feige to comment on the future potential of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but claimed to be completely unaware of whether there were plans for the Emerald Giant to return. While fans look forward to appearing in the She-Hulk series, they have asked Ruffalo again, and unfortunately he doesn't know anything new.

Taking advantage of the actor's visit to The Graham Norton Show this Friday they have taken the issue of his role as Bruce Banner in the future of UCM and it seems that the thing remains the same as always, Nothing new on the front, as far as he knows, his stage came to an end.

I don't know, ”Ruffalo replies, before covering his mouth to say nothing. Who really knows. It is supposed to be over and it was assumed that (Avengers: Endgame) was the end.

They also asked Ruffalo about the moment he accidentally broadcast the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok", explaining the reaction of the president of Marvel Studios, who called him as soon as he heard everything.

He was in plan, 'What are you doing man?' Ruffalo remembers Kevin Feige's reaction after seeing what happened. I told: ‘Kevin, it was an accident. I swear to god. They told me to use Facebook Live, I don't know how to use it! ’. He said: 'You can not do this!'. I was in plan, ‘No, no, you're right, sir’. And the next day, I showed up to do press and was very upset. I couldn't look anyone in the eye. I approached him to apologize, and he gave me a bear hug.

It seems that the situation was positive, because when he saw the consequences of the incident, Feige saw that the matter gained a lot of attention, thus helping to promote the film.