 Mark Ruffalo confirms that Universal has the rights of Hulk but could make a series

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The announcement of the series She-Hulk for Disney + by Marvel Studios raised doubts about the situation of the rights of adaptation of Hulk, which were as far as we knew in the hands of Universal Pictures. These rights meant that it was Universal that should approve for any solo movie the Emerald Giant, and thanks to that we had "The incredible Hulk" more than a decade ago, but since then we have only had appearances of the character in other films, which was something that rights allowed.

Given this situation, how was a series of She-Hulk possible when in theory their rights are held by Universal? During the panel that starred yesterday the actor Mark Ruffalo, the same where he announced that it was possible that we ended up seeing him in "She-Hulk", expressed his Desires to see a new solo series by HulkWell, we already know that the actor wants to continue playing the character. That opened a new doubt, is it possible a series of Hulk or Universal should approve? The actor has also clarified this issue.

In addition to saying again that the rights of Hulk remain in the hands of Universal – something interesting to know because it came to raise the possibility that Marvel had recovered the rights – specifies that these rights only affect in case of Hulk solo film, that is, it can appear in other films as we know, but above all and even more importantly, it would not affect in case Marvel Studios wanted to make a series of Hulk, or put another way, a series of the Emerald Giant could be made without the need for universal approval.

Maybe we do it in a series and we skip Universal … Universal owns the rights of Hulk as an independent film, so we can't make one. But we can make a television series.

It would probably make him run away a little again, ”Ruffalo explains as to what he would like to see in that hypothetical series. I think that really works and in this new digital age, we are all watched, that could be an interesting dimension of how he keeps on the run. That is probably where we would start, he deciding ‘I don't want to do this anymore’, but it is difficult now because he is the teacher. It is hard to hide.

Via information | Comic book

