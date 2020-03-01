 Mark Ruffalo confirms conversations to appear on She-Hulk

Share it:

The actor Mark Ruffalo He has starred in a panel at C2E2 today in which he has talked about numerous topics, such as that his favorite UCM movie is "Thor: Ragnarok" or would you like to see directors like Bong Joon-ho ("Parasites") or Martin Scorsese ("The Irish") directing something from UCM, however the most interesting part has been when it has confirmed that there have been talks for his potential appearance in the Disney series She-Hulk +.

Recall that for some time he has been commenting on his possible appearance in the series, being the cousin of the protagonist Jennifer Walters and also causing the transformation of this in She-Hulk, but officially nothing has been said at the moment. he only it is limited to say that there have been some crosses of ideas to appear in some form in the series, without commenting much more and emphasizing that "The conversations are preliminary".

He points out that would you like to see the bright side, be it Bruce or Hulk, in the series, as an ally of Jennifer.

It would be nice to see Banner, Hulk, Professor (Hulk), someone who shows up to be a gentle and guiding presence, and to be a friend.

In addition to this he has recognized that He really wants to continue exploring the character, for example in a film solely starring Hulk and Bruce Banner, to delve into the psychological side of the character and in that transformation to Professor Hulk that was obviated in "Avengers: Endgame", but also comments that he likes to appear in other films with other characters (in fact he says he has been left wanting to see a rematch with Thanos, or that Bruce and Natasha had tried their relationship once again).

To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie in which Banner and Hulk have to fight, and Professor Hulk is the result.

