Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be in the new version of 'Saved by the Bell'

If you grew up in the 80s and 90s surely you know the series 'Saved by the Bell' and if you were a fan you will know that the NBC Peacock platform has launched a 'reboot'. When the chains or platforms recover a fiction of the past we always dream of seeing the original characters in them and in this case this desire will be fulfilled because one of its main ones will appear. Yes, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, our dearest Zack Morris, has confirmed his return to this new version of 'Saved by the Bell'.

The Hollywood Reporter says he will be involved in three episodes of this production, although, obviously, he will no longer be a student. The actor will give life to the governor of California within the plot and, in addition, is a producer in this version that will be released in spring. The truth is that the interpreter has nothing to do with the 'rubiales' that revolutionized the institute, now, with 45 years, it presents a quite different aspect. You have to look closely at his features to be able to recognize it, it has cost us a lot.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar It will give life to a politician who will have to relocate several disadvantaged students from study centers, including the Bayside. This is not the only actor who will return, since apparently Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will also be members of the cast. It is not the first time he recovers 'Saved by the Bell', Remember that 'the new generation' was also issued without much success. Hopefully the new episodes run better luck and reflect the spirit of one of the funniest insti series of his time.