Mark-Paul Gosselaar returns to reboot

When I wake up in the morning, and the alarm gives out a warning, and I don't think I'll ever make it on time … If you have hummed the music in your head, it is that you have grown in the 90s without a doubt. Yes, it is the song of the intro of 'Saved by the bell', one of the teenage series par excellence of the late 80's. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, we could follow the adventures of Zack Morris, a typical rebel boy who did not leave of getting into trouble, in the Bayside Institute.

If you were a fan of the series, you're in luck because the NBC prepares a reboot for its next streaming service. And yes, (almost) all the protagonists will return. The first to confirm it were Elizabeth Berkley and Mario López. And, the next to confirm that he will be in reboot has been the protagonist, Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

This time his character will no longer be in high school, but will be Governor of California (WTF). One of its policies will be to promote the closure of several institutes in poor areas of the state and, as a solution, it will relocate students to other institutes, the Bayside among them.

Nothing is known about Tiffay-Amber Thiessen yet, Lark Voorhies or Dustin Diamond, the rest of the protagonists of the series, and we do not have a release date for the reboot-revival, but it is rumored that it could be throughout this year 2020.