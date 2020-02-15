Mark Hamill will be Skeletor in the Netflix Universe Masters series

Share it:

The Masters of the Universe movie disappeared from the Sony premiere calendar almost without a trace. Although the company did not offer many details, it was rumored that it had been studying the possibility of selling the franchise to Netflix.

Now we know that not only this is a reality, but that Mark hamill It will be the voice of your main villain. The animated series will feature this mythical voice that once belonged to one of the versions of the Joker public favorites

As Movieweb indicates, the animated series will continue the classic 80's Masters of the Universe and will have Kevin Smith in command. The cast announced by the filmmaker composes all kinds of familiar faces from series like Game of Thrones or Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"Happy Valentine's Day from the Eternia Palace! We have launched some true masters of their trade for our Masters series that will come to Netflix, including 2 Batmans, a Buffy and a Joker! Rob David de Mattel and Ted Biaselli gave him away to #mastersoftheuniverse a cast of talented voices, which includes Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Diedrich Bader, Justin Long, Alicia Silverstone, Liam Cunningham, Griffin Newman, Henry Rollins and Jason Mewes as Stinkor . "

The cast is full of familiar characters, but without a doubt Hamill's figure stands out. The actor has a large number of fans thanks to his role as the voice of the Joker in the Batman animated series. Although the actor rose to fame for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star wars, is considered one of the best Joker of all time.

Masters of the Universe comes to Netflix in the form of an animated series. This continuation of the 80's classic will bring us back to He-Man and Skeletor in an epic adventure full of action.