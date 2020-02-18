Mark Hamill Will Be Skeletor In Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' Series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have seen him recently in 'The Rise of Skywalker', the latest Star Wars film, and in the not too distant future (hopefully) we will hear his mythical voice again. Although not as a Jedi, but as a member of 'Masters of the Universe'.

The world 'Masters of the Universe' is not stopping. We will not only have one movie that will arrive in 2021 starring Noah Centineo, also Kevin Smith is preparing his series on the franchise with Netflix. And precisely this project for the small screen we will talk today. Titled 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation ' We already knew that this new installment based on Mattel's products will take us to Eternia, in which a young prince discovers Grayskull's powers and will become He-man, where his battle against Skeletor will reach new heights and each of them will form their own teams. Well, now the new good we just met is who will be the one to put the voice to Skeletor. And it is none other than Mark hamill.

Yes the mythical Luke Skywalker He has a new sound project in his hands. Although this is not the first time we will listen to you after an animation character. We have been hearing her voice for a long time in the animated Batman series as the Joker. He has also been part of Several animated films like the 2001 version of 'The Justice League' or 'The Murderous Joke' of 2016. That is, what experience you have to spare.

Hamill is a new incentive for this project that has already started production and also has the voices of Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Diedrich Bader, Justin Long, Alicia Silverstone, Liam Cunningham, Griffin Newman, Henry Rollins and Jason Mewes. Will also be Alan Oppenheimer, who gave voice to the original Skeletor and who returns this time to play Moss Man.