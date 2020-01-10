Mark Hamill Twitter Leia

Share it:

With the last of 'Star wars'In our cinemas we have info for a while. There are many news that 'The rise of Skywalker' is leaving us since it was released last December. However, this time we will not talk about what is seen on the screen, if not the last comment you have left Mark Hamill on Twitter.

We know that the legendary Luke Skywalker loves this social network, where he frequently turns both his thoughts and elegant ones zascas to fans annoying. His latest contribution has been a beautiful message not only in memory of Leia Organa, but in response to a macho attitude told by a mother.

It has all started with the tweet of a woman telling a sad story that happened to her daughter at school. Happy to go with your new shoes Darth Vader, a colleague of yours told the girl that this franchise was only for boys. The woman has asked him what Hamill thinks, who has not been slow to answer. And in an exemplary way. His message points out that without Leia, Han and Luke would have been lost in the Star of death.

"I think Luke and Han have to thank Leia for her 'rescue' on the Death Star '. It would have been a very short film," Hamill wrote in support of the girl.

We have seen the mythical general once more in 'The Rise of Skywalker' thanks to the use of unused footage that Carrie fisher He recorded before he died. And as he has made clear, his role is more than necessary in this story. No, Star Wars is not a boy thing. Moreover, in whose body all the Jedi now reside?