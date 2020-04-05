Mark Hamill says goodbye to 'Star Wars' with an emotional letter

'Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise' has divided critics and audiences alike. The ninth chapter of 'Star Wars' has sparked so much debate and discussion that we almost forgot about the most important thing. Whether we liked the movie or not, it is the end of the Skywalker saga, the end of the most popular movie story. To remember it, we found nothing better than the letter that Mark Hamill, the great protagonist, just published on his Instagram and Twitter. May the force help you hold back your tears …

What an extraordinary journey it has been.

In 1976, when Carrie, Harrison, and I were rehearsing for our roles in what was then called "The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars," there was no way of knowing. Incredibly rich and imaginative adventures this dark little space adventure movie was about to kick off, inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story. For some of you, the journey began with us 40 years ago, inviting 'Star Wars' to your lives from the seats of the dozen cinemas that welcomed us the first days of the premiere. For others, the union has been somewhere on the journey, from the heartbreaking story of young Anakin descending to the dark side in the prequel trilogy, or from the introduction to a whole new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy.

As Carrie once said, 'Star Wars' is about family, and that is what we have all become, a giant community that shares the common experience of these stories and the core values ​​it installed in us. Whether you are a rookie in the 'Star Wars' galaxy or an ultra passionate veteran fan, I am deeply grateful to you for your continued enthusiasm and dedication to the galaxy far away from George, who will continue to grow with new storytellers and even larger galaxies than fill with heroes, villains, action, romance and of course the Force.

May the force be with you … Always.