Mark Hamill remembers Stan Lee with a funny anecdote

Stan Lee, the comic book legend responsible for creating some of the most important heroes of Marvel, he would have turned 97 yesterday. On the occasion of this day, many celebrities have published their particular tributes to Lee on their social networks.

This has been the case of Mark Hamill, who posted yesterday on his personal Twitter profile a funny video in which he shared some fun moments with Stan lee in Black Panther's Quest.

Question: "How is it working with Mark Hamill?"

Stan Lee: "Terrible."

Remembering #StanTheMan on his 97th birthday & how much fun it was just to be in the same room with him. #Excelsior https://t.co/qGfLQDr0kR #Excelsior – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2019

In the video, Stan Lee praises Hamill's incredible interpretation as a dubbing actor and the personality he gives to villains.

The video contains very endearing moments between the comic creator and the actor.